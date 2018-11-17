Today in New Delhi, India
Australia vs South Africa, Only T20I in Queensland: Live Score and Updates

Australia vs South Africa: Catch all the action of the only T20I between Australia and South Africa through our live commentary.

Nov 17, 2018
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Only T20I in Queensland(AFP)

Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the Twenty20 cricket international against South Africa on the Gold Coast on Saturday. The match was reduced to ten overs a side after heavy rain prevented a scheduled start. Australia captain Aaron Finch, who is celebrating his 32nd birthday, said the “wicket looks good.” Australia opted for an all-out pace attack with Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Billy Stanlake and left out spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar. South Africa go into the T20 after a 2-1 ODI series win over Australia. The T20 is the start of four matches for Australia over the next week with three internationals against India.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 14:42 IST

