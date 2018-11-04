Australia vs South Africa, live cricket updates, 1st ODI in Perth: Hosts bundled out for 152

Australia have not been doing well in one-day international cricket. They have been beleaguered by off-field issues for the best part of the year, and on the field, in 50-over cricket, it’s been nine losses and just the solitary win in 10 games this year. That all the defeats – and the win – have come against England is important. England are the No.1 side in the ICC ODI rankings and very, very tough to beat. On evidence, too tough, at the moment, for Australia. South Africa, who are in Australia for a short limited-overs tour, might have the better record for the year with seven wins and the same number of losses, and are coming into the series on the back of wins by 3-2 in Sri Lanka and 3-0 against Zimbabwe at home, but they have struggled too.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 08:59 IST