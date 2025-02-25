Australia vs South Africa Live Score: Match 7 of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 to start at 02:30 PM
Australia vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025. Match will start on 25 Feb 2025 at 02:30 PM
Venue : Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Australia squad -
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha
South Africa squad -
David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025
Australia vs South Africa Match Details
Match 7 of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 between Australia and South Africa to be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.