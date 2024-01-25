Australia vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies score after 3 overs is 4/0
Australia vs West Indies Live Score :
West Indies Innings Highlights :
West Indies Score - 4/0 in 2.6 overs
- Referral 1 (1.1 ovs): K Brathwaite against AUS (LBW) Successful (AUS: 3, WI: 3)
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Tagenarine Chanderpaul 0 (4)
Kraigg Brathwaite 4 (8)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 0/3 (1)Jan 25, 2024 09:35 AM ISTAustralia vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kraigg Brathwaite is out and West Indies at 1/1 after 1.1 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! lbw b Josh Hazlewood.Jan 25, 2024 09:34 AM ISTAustralia vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 1/0 after 1 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Tagenarine Chanderpaul 0 (3)
Kraigg Brathwaite 1 (3)
Australia
Mitchell Starc 0/1 (1)Jan 25, 2024 09:04 AM ISTAustralia vs West Indies Live Scores: Australia Playing XI
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia (Unchanged Playing XI) - Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.Jan 25, 2024 09:04 AM ISTAustralia vs West Indies Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk Mckenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach.Jan 25, 2024 09:04 AM ISTAustralia vs West Indies Live Score: Toss Update
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to batJan 25, 2024 08:37 AM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024
Australia vs West Indies Match Details
2nd Test of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia and West Indies to be held at The Gabba, Brisbane at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.Share this article
