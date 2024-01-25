close_game
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies score after 3 overs is 4/0

Jan 25, 2024 09:44 AM IST
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 4/0 after 3 overs, Kraigg Brathwaite at 4 runs and Tagenarine Chanderpaul at 0 runs

West Indies Innings Highlights :

West Indies Score - 4/0 in 2.6 overs

  • Referral 1 (1.1 ovs): K Brathwaite against AUS (LBW) Successful (AUS: 3, WI: 3)
          Australia vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024
          Follow all the updates here:

          • Jan 25, 2024 09:44 AM IST
            Australia vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 4/0 after 3 overs

            West Indies
            Kraigg Brathwaite 4 (14)
            Tagenarine Chanderpaul 0 (4)
            Australia
            Mitchell Starc 0/1 (2)

          • Jan 25, 2024 09:40 AM IST
            Australia vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 4/0 after 2 overs

            West Indies
            Tagenarine Chanderpaul 0 (4)
            Kraigg Brathwaite 4 (8)
            Australia
            Josh Hazlewood 0/3 (1)

          • Jan 25, 2024 09:35 AM IST
            Australia vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kraigg Brathwaite is out and West Indies at 1/1 after 1.1 overs

            Australia vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! lbw b Josh Hazlewood.

          • Jan 25, 2024 09:34 AM IST
            Australia vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 1/0 after 1 overs

            West Indies
            Tagenarine Chanderpaul 0 (3)
            Kraigg Brathwaite 1 (3)
            Australia
            Mitchell Starc 0/1 (1)

          • Jan 25, 2024 09:04 AM IST
            Australia vs West Indies Live Scores: Australia Playing XI

            Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia (Unchanged Playing XI) - Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

          • Jan 25, 2024 09:04 AM IST
            Australia vs West Indies Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

            Australia vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk Mckenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach.

          • Jan 25, 2024 09:04 AM IST
            Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Toss Update

            Australia vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat

          • Jan 25, 2024 08:37 AM IST
            Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024

            Australia vs West Indies Match Details
            2nd Test of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia and West Indies to be held at The Gabba, Brisbane at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

