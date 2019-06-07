Today in New Delhi, India
WATCH: Australia vs West Indies World Cup match in 86 seconds

Mitchell Starc’s five wickets and Nathan Coulter-Nile’s innings - Here’s the full video highlights of West Indies vs Australia World Cup 2019 match

cricket Updated: Jun 07, 2019 09:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australian fielders run to celebrate with Australia's Mitchell Starc (C) after he takes the wicket of West Indies' captain Jason Holder during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on June 6, 2019.(AFP)

Mitchell Starc grabbed five wickets for 46 runs in a brilliant show of fast bowling as defending champions Australia pulled off a 15-run win against West Indies in a tense World Cup match to notch up their second win here on Thursday.

Sent into bat, Nathan Coulter-Nile (92 from 60 balls) played a blinder of an innings, taking cue from a dogged fight back by Steve Smith (73 from 103 balls), as Australia recovered from 38 for 4 to post a competitive 288 all out in 49 overs.

Chasing 289 for a win, the West Indies were in the hunt for most part of their innings but they crumbled towards the end to score 273 for 9 from 50 overs.

Here’s the full video highlights of West Indies vs Australia World Cup 2019 match

