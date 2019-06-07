WATCH: Australia vs West Indies World Cup match in 86 seconds

Mitchell Starc grabbed five wickets for 46 runs in a brilliant show of fast bowling as defending champions Australia pulled off a 15-run win against West Indies in a tense World Cup match to notch up their second win here on Thursday.

Sent into bat, Nathan Coulter-Nile (92 from 60 balls) played a blinder of an innings, taking cue from a dogged fight back by Steve Smith (73 from 103 balls), as Australia recovered from 38 for 4 to post a competitive 288 all out in 49 overs.

Chasing 289 for a win, the West Indies were in the hunt for most part of their innings but they crumbled towards the end to score 273 for 9 from 50 overs.

