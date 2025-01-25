Explore
    Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of England Women tour of Australia, 2025 to start at 01:45 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 25, 2025 12:46 PM IST
    Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of England Women tour of Australia, 2025. Match will start at 01:45 PM
    Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of England Women tour of Australia, 2025. Match will start on 25 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
    Venue : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

    Australia Women squad -
    Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
    England Women squad -
    Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Dani Gibson, Freya Kemp, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Australia Women vs England Women Match Details
    3rd T20I of England Women tour of Australia, 2025 between Australia Women and England Women to be held at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide at 01:45 PM.

