close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Australia Women win toss, elect to bat in second ODI against India

Australia Women win toss, elect to bat in second ODI against India

PTI |
Dec 30, 2023 01:20 PM IST

Australia Women win toss, elect to bat in second ODI against India

Australia are leading the three-match series 1-0 after their six-wicket win in the first game on Thursday.

HT Image
HT Image

For India, Shreyanka Patil will make her one-day debut as she received her cap from captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (captain, wicketkeeper), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs South Africa Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out