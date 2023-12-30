Australia Women win toss, elect to bat in second ODI against India
Dec 30, 2023 01:20 PM IST
Australia Women win toss, elect to bat in second ODI against India
Australia are leading the three-match series 1-0 after their six-wicket win in the first game on Thursday.
For India, Shreyanka Patil will make her one-day debut as she received her cap from captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
Teams:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (captain, wicketkeeper), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.
