Australian great Shane Warne banned from driving, fined around Rs 1.62 lac after committing six offences

Shane Warne will not be able to drive for the next 12 months after admitting to a speeding charge. The Australian cricket legend will be facing the repercussions of the charges as the Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court have adjudged that Warne will have to serve an year’s ban from driving a vehicle. Warne admitted to breaking a 40mph limit in a hired Jaguar car in Kensington. However, he wasn’t present at the court for the hearing.

Warne was clocked at 47mph at 6.29am on a slip road on August 23. To make matters worse, Warne already had 15 penalty points on his license for five speeding offences. As a result, Deputy District Judge gave a 12 month ban to Warne. The 53-year-old was then ordered to pay a fine of more than Rs 1,62,000 to the court.

“The purpose of disqualification is to punish and to protect the public and to deter,” Deputy District Judge Adrian Turner told the court.

“There are 15 points to take into account together with the three I must impose today.

“Between April 2016 and August last year Warne committed six speeding offences.

“It may well be that none on its own were particularly serious but for points disqualification purposes the triviality of the offences is not to be taken into account.

“A period of 12 months is necessary for the purposes I have mentioned.”

Warne is considered one of the greatest cricketers in the history of cricket. The spin wizard picked up 708 Test wickets and is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan for the record of most wickets taken by any bowler in Test cricket. He is also the only player to have scored more than 3,000 Test runs without a career century

