Ashes 2019: Shane Warne has his say on how to dismiss record-breaker Steve Smith

Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne feels he has the answer to the million dollar question in cricket days which is how to get rid of Steve Smith. The former Australia skipper has been in sensational form in the ongoing edition of Ashes and has been solely responsible for his team retaining the urn. In six innings, Smith has scored 751 runs at an outrageous average of 125. His scores read 144, 142, 92, 211, 82 and 80. Smith even missed one Test due to concussion but still remains the series top-scorer by some distance.

Clearly, England haven’t been able to get the better of Smith and Warne believes he has the perfect game plan to keep him under check. Warne also lauded Smith for his perseverance and grit that has helped him dominate the series unlike any other.

“I can’t remember an instance of a batsman being so dominant against a team – 751 runs in the series! England have simply had no answer for him,” Warne told Sky Sports. “Whatever plans they have come up with, they either have not sustained them for long enough, could not execute them well enough, or Smith has just been too good.”

‘If I was England captain, I think the real key is trying to get him to hit through the covers – play away from his body. ‘You need to bowl full at him, not too wide but wide enough that he is looking to hit the ball through the offside. Then mix it up with the odd short ball, with a leg slip.

“That’s what I’d be doing. I also don’t think there has been enough really good slower balls to Smith when he has first walked out to the middle,” he added.

