Ashes 2019, England vs Australia 5th Test Day 3 at Oval: Live score and updates

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:40 IST

Day 2 Round up: England came on to bat and added 9 runs before the stumps with losing a wicket. The hosts took a lead of 78 runs on day. Australia were all out for 225 with Jofra Archer picking up six wickets. Steve Smith departed for 80, scoring his 10th consecutive 50+ score in Ashes. He fought a lone battle for Aussies, as wickets kept tumbling on the other end, with Archer and Sam Curran wreaking havoc. Earlier, England added just 23 runs to their overnight score at the sun-soaked Oval in London, dismissed for 294 on a good-looking pitch.

England: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

