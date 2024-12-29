Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Australian tabloid stoops to new low with 'Virat Kohli I am your father' headline, called out by fans: 'Have some shame'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 29, 2024 04:56 AM IST

Fans are not pleased with an Australian tabloid using a Sam Konstas picture and running a headline saying, ‘Virat Kohli, I am your father.’

Two days have passed since the shoulder-barging incident involving Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in Melbourne. Virat Kohli has already been docked 20 per cent of his match fees, and the India superstar has already accepted the sanction. However, it seems the Australian media cannot get enough of taking potshots at Virat Kohli. A month after being dubbed 'King' by one tabloid, Virat Kohli has turned into the number one villain for the same publication.

Australian tabloid disrespects Virat Kohli after the Sam Konstas incident on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne (AP/Jakeb Waddell X)
Australian tabloid disrespects Virat Kohli after the Sam Konstas incident on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne (AP/Jakeb Waddell X)

On Day 1 of the fourth Test against Australia, Kohli shoulder barged Sam Konstas after the latter walked straight towards the other end of the crease while adjusting his globes.

Kohli was seen walking towards Konstas from way outside the crease. The incident then sparked an exchange of words between Kohli and the 19-year-old.

Following this incident, the Australian tabloid 'Sunday Times' stooped to a new low as they used a picture of Sam Konstas with the headline, 'Virat I Am Your Father'. The further description states, 'Young star who rattled down Kohli and his Indians primed to get Aussies back on track'.

Netizens slam the tabloid and 'disrespectful' headline

Netizens are now calling out the tabloid for disrespecting Kohli, regarded as one of the greatest batters in the modern era. This is not the first time that Kohli has been criticised following the Sam Konstas incident.

Earlier, The West Australian ran headlines saying ‘Clown’ and ‘Karma’. The latter was used after Kohli was dismissed for 36 in the first innings of the Melbourne Test.

"You guys are stooping too low. Not only you are disrespecting Kohli but also bringing all the hate to a 19y/o by these stunts," commented one user.

One user wrote, "Everything was fine, but this one..this is gross. Have some shame." Another netizen commented, "A newspaper printing this?? There is a limit to banter and sledging as well, but this headline is in a very wrong taste. HAVE SOME SHAME!"

"Brainless, newspaper printing this? Have some shame? Oh, sorry, shameless, don’t feel shame," another user commented.

Earlier, the ICC fined Virat Kohli 20 percent of his match fees for the incident involving Sam Konstas and handed him one demerit point. The 36-year-old accepted the sanction handed out by the match referee, Andy Pycroft.

He was charged with breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Shawn Craig.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On