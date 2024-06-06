Bridgetown [Barbabos], : Australia spinner Adam Zampa reached the milestone of 300 T20 wickets on Wednesday, becoming only the second bowler from his country to reach there. Australia's Adam Zampa completes 300 T20 wickets

Zampa accomplished this milestone during Australia's ICC T20 World Cup Group Stage game against Oman in Barbados.

In the game, Zampa delivered a destructive spell of 2/24 in four overs.

In 258 T20s, Zampa has taken 301 wickets at an average of 22.64, an economy rate of 7.44, and a strike rate of 18.20. His best bowling figures are 6/19.

The other Australian with 300 or more wickets in T20 cricket is the pacer Andrew Tye, who has taken 332 wickets in 239 matches at an average of 21.15 and an economy rate of 8.21, with the best figures of 5/17.

The top-three wicket-takers in the T20 format are: West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo , Afghanistan's short format superstar spinner Rashid Khan , and former West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine .

Coming into the match, Australia was put to bat first by Oman, who won the toss. The Aussies were restricted to 50/3 at one point. Half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis and David Warner helped Australia reach 164/5 in their 20 overs.

Mehran Khan was the top bowler for Oman.

In the run-chase, Oman kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Though Ayaan Khan and Mehran put up a fight, Oman could score only 125/9 in their 20 overs and lose by 39 runs.

Stoinis also delivered a fine performance with the ball, with Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis and Mitchell Starc also taking two wickets.

Stoinis' all-round show earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

