Australia's David Warner ends century drought in domestic match
Australia opener David Warner hit his first century in 14 months to help New South Wales maintain their unbeaten record in the domestic Marsh One-Day Cup on Thursday.
Warner's 108 off 115 balls powered the Blues to a three-wicket victory with seven balls to spare in a top-of-the-table clash against Tasmania in Hobart.
The Blues now have a four-point lead over Tasmania and look on track to play the final next month.
The tournament marks Warner's return from a groin injury that had kept him out of action since the fourth test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane in January.
"It's good to have some time in the middle," Warner told reporters after his match-winning knock, which included 10 boundaries.
"For me, it's a good hit-out to come out here, and obviously we got another game against Queensland in New South Wales and I'm looking forward to that."
Warner's first hundred in any format since January last year was not chanceless though, as he was dropped twice on what he called a "two-paced wicket".
The 34-year-old will be key to Australia's hopes of winning their maiden Twenty20 World Cup in India in October-November as well as their bid to retain the Ashes when England tour at the end of this year.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia's David Warner ends century drought in domestic match
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Dhoni is determined to get CSK's ball rolling, says Parthiv
- The Chennai-based franchise had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Dhoni had also pushed Kohli to No.4': Chopra suggests India's new opening pair
- Former India opener Aakash Chopra has now suggested another pair for India in the fourth T20I against England on Thursday. Chopra said India should open with Kishan and bring Rahul down to No.4. He also gave Dhoni's example when he had decided to bat Virat Kohli at No.4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Open season in Indian cricket
- Just like the pace bowling unit measured up to the demand, the opening department too withstood the churn, though the talk was more about technique of the personnel than discussion about growing options.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three regional qualifiers for men's 2022 T20 WC postponed due to COVID-19: ICC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is surprising to me': Shahid Afridi blames PCB for PSL 6's postponement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Either it’s everything or nothing': Gambhir baffled at Rahul's 'two extremes'
- The former India opening batsman is surprised at how woefully out of form Rahul tends to get when things aren't going his way.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parthiv explains why MI went after veteran leg-spinner in IPL 2021 auctions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin hits fifty, Yuvraj smashes 20-ball 49 as India Legends storm into final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He will be disappointed: VVS explains what’s going wrong with Rahul’s technique
- In the last three games, the Karnataka batsman has registered scores of 1, 0, and 0. Despite his poor run, Rahul has been backed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KL Rahul caught in a downward spiral
- With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, and facing a must-win fourth game here on Thursday, the focus is on an off-colour Rahul.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘The first six he hit off me was a hell of a shot’: Mark Wood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India predicted XI for 4th T20I: Will Kohli and Co. give Rahul another chance?
- India vs England 4th T20I: Apart from Virat Kohli, no other batsman got going on Tuesday and the bowlers were later taken to cleaners by England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sehwag reveals what could have led to Virat Kohli's obsession with fitness
- Even when Rahul Tewatia and Varun Chakravarty failed their fitness tests ahead of the T20I series, Kohli has emphasised that there is no compromise on that ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Watching their bowlers': Wood gearing up for T20 World Cup with a slow yorker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox