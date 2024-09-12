Southampton [UK], : Matthew Short is keen to take the opportunities that come his way and cement his place as Australia's T20I opener, which was left vacant after David Warner's retirement. Australia's Matthew Short keen to cement his place as David Warner's replacement in T20I format

After Jake Fraser-McGurk's underwhelming set of performances in Australia's T20I series whitewash over Scotland, Short got the opportunity to show his class at the top.

He made a strong case for becoming Warner's successor with a dazzling 41-run knock from 26 deliveries. He stitched up an 86-run opening stand with the free-scoring Travis Head. Short's impressive display was laced with four boundaries and two sixes.

Short has been in and out of Australia's squad for the past couple of years, but he is now aiming to be a constant face in the Baggy Greens T20I setup.

"Obviously, with Davey Warner out, you sort of know that the spot's opened up. But then Jake Fraser-McGurk has been playing the last few games in Scotland, so you never know where you sit. But I'm glad I sort of took that opportunity tonight and played my role to help the team with a win tonight," Short said, as quoted from the ICC.

"It's a personal sort of goal of mine. I've been in and out of the side recently over the last 12-18 months. Now Dave is out, I'm really trying to take this opportunity and cement my spot in this side," he added.

Short has enjoyed a purple patch in the Big Bash League . He has enjoyed a 450-run season in the past three seasons in the BBL and has secured back-to-back MVP awards.

The reason behind his success in the international circuit lies in the freedom he gets to enjoy on the cricket field.

"It's a pretty clear game plan from the coaching staff. Just go out there with freedom and take the positive options. Trav [Travis Head] and I sort of go into the games with that mindset," Short added.

After setting a total of 179 on the board, England folded on 151 and succumbed to a 28-run win.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, Australia and England will head to Cardiff and Manchester for the next two T20Is against England. The three T20Is will be followed by a five-match ODI series, beginning on September 19.

