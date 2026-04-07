Avesh Khan boundary intervention drama explained: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad’s case may fall flat

The Avesh Khan-SRH episode in IPL 2026 has once again brought the spotlight on players losing control in moments of high emotion, especially when a result is within touching distance. Avesh, who had earlier flung his helmet in celebration after a win over RCB in IPL 2023, now finds himself in the middle of another avoidable controversy. This time, there was no involvement from any opposition player, but his actions near the boundary have raised questions. Avesh Khan-SRH row decoded: Why the complaint could be nullified. (AP and X Image)

The incident unfolded when Rishabh Pant struck the penultimate delivery over mid-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Once the ball cleared the infield, the result was all but certain, with Lucknow Super Giants on the brink of victory. In that moment, Avesh, unable to hold back his emotions, struck the ball with his bat from outside the field of play before it reached the boundary. The on-field officials did not intervene because there was no realistic chance the ball could be stopped, and LSG completed the win with that four.

However, the matter has not ended there. A report from Cricbuzz has claimed that Sunrisers Hyderabad are considering lodging a formal complaint against Avesh over his actions beyond the boundary line. SRH are reportedly considering a complaint, viewing the incident as a case of unfair play, with someone outside the field of play getting involved before the ball had crossed the boundary.

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Meanwhile, a look at the MCC Laws of Cricket suggests that SRH may not gain much from pursuing the matter. At the time Avesh made that unnecessary intervention, there was virtually no chance of any fielder cutting off the boundary. The final call rested with the on-field umpires, and during the game, they did not consider his actions to warrant any immediate attention or action.

Check MCC Laws regarding the matter The MCC 19.2.7 law suggests that, "A person, animal or object coming onto, or coming over the field of play while the ball is in play shall not be regarded as a boundary unless the umpires determine otherwise at the time that contact between the ball and such a person, animal or object is made. The decision shall be made for each separate occurrence."

To weaken SRH's case, MCC's 20.4.2.12 law states, "he/she considers that either side has been disadvantaged by a person, animal or other object within, or over, the field of play. However, if both umpires consider the ball would have reached the boundary regardless of the intervention, the boundary shall be awarded."

With the win, LSG opened their account on the points table and have now moved to seventh spot with one win and a loss. They will next face the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9.