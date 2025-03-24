Axar Patel drops big update on KL Rahul’s availability for DC vs LSG IPL 2025 showdown: ‘He joined the team… Right now…’

It’s a new IPL season and KL Rahul will donning a different team jersey this year. Rahul, who captained Lucknow Super Giants until last year, was purchased by Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah. DC broke the bank for the wicketkeeper-batter, purchasing him for ₹14 crores, from a base price of ₹2 crores. Axar Patel was asked about KL Rahul's availability.(PTI)

But according to reports, Rahul is expected to not feature in DC’s opener, against his former team LSG in Visakhapatnam. He joined the team late in their pre-season preparations due to personal reasons.

Rahul is reportedly expected to miss the opener as he is expecting his first child with wife Athiya Shetty. But also recently, he was spotted during a promotional event in the middle east.

Axar Patel on KL Rahul's availability

Speaking on Rahul’s selection for the opener, DC skipper Axar Patel said, “Obviously, he joined the team. We don't know yet [if he'll play]. Right now we don't know if he is available or not.”

Rahul was DC’s most expensive buy in the auction, and the franchise were praised for their brilliant strategy. DC were also spotted hiking up the price tags for certain players and then withdrawing when the bidding war would heat up.

DC also purchased Aussie pacer for ₹11.75 crores and India’s T Natarajan for ₹10.75 crores. Meanwhile, Australian batter was purchased via the RTM option for ₹9 crores, and so was Mukesh Kumar ( ₹8 crores). South Africa’s Faf du Plessis will also feature for DC this season, joining for ₹2 crores.

Axar is also DC’s new skipper, having replaced Rishabh Pant in the role, who joined LSG. Pant was acquired for a record price of ₹27 crores in Jeddah, which puts more pressure on the wicketkeeper-batter. Pant was also dropped to the bench during India’s victorious Champions Trophy campaign, in favour of Rahul. Pant didn’t feature at all throughout the tournament, as Rahul played a key role in the title-winning run. Other than Axar, DC were spoilt for choice when it came to choosing their next skipper. They also had Du Plessis and Rahul as options.