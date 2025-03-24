'Mahi bhai, yaar ek shot toh maar dete': Deepak Chahar gets 'bat treatment' from MS Dhoni after CSK beat MI

Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni shared light-hearted banter with former teammate and current member of the Mumbai Indians squad Deepak Chahar after the end of their IPL 2025 face-off on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai won El Clasico by four wickets, chasing down 156 with five balls to spare. Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets

After the end of the match, as the players from each side lined up for the customary handshake, Dhoni waited for Chahar's turn and playfully hit him with his bat. The moment was captured by the broadcasters as eagle-eyed fans were quick to share the clip on social media, highlighting the camaraderie between the two. Chahar and Dhoni even exchanged a few words later.

Watching the video, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra quipped on air: "Mahi bhai, yaar ek shot toh maar dete (Mahi, you could have hit at least one shot)."

Chahar had even tried to sledge Dhoni when he had walked out to bat, signalling stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav that he would field close to the batter.

CSK won another El Clasico

Chahar played a key role for Mumbai on his debut for the franchise, scoring a fiery cameo of 25 off just 12 balls batting at No. 9. The knock helped Mumbai finish with 155 for nine in 20 overs after Noor Ahmad rattled the middle-order with his stunning 4 for 18.

Dhoni, on the other hand, simply made a cameo appearance in Chennai's chase, which was still money's worth for the thousands of fanatics at the Chepauk on Sunday night. Walking out with four runs left for Chennai to win, Dhoni faced two balls and did not score a run, thus putting Rachin Ravindra back on strike, who wrapped up the chase with a six in the first ball of the final over.

Ravindra, named the Player of the Match, smashed an unbeaten 65 off 45 balls. Earlier, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who batted at No. 3 instead of opening alongside the New Zealand player, scored 53 off 26.

This was the 13th time Mumbai lost their opening game in an IPL season. The last time they won their opening fixture in the tournament was back in 2012.