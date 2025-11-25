‘Baar baar nahin bolunga’: Rishabh Pant reprimands Kuldeep Yadav for laziness; Ravi Shastri echoes captain's sentiment

Rishabh Pant is not having a good time in his debut match as India’s Test skipper. The team is in a precarious position after the visitors won the toss and posted a mammoth 489 runs on the board in the first innings, and then bundled India out for just 201. While the plans and executions are not going well, the skipper is cutting across a frustrated figure on the field because his bowlers are not following the timer. Rishabh Pant adjusts the field during the third day of the second Test match between India and South Africa.(AFP)

Notably, during the 48th over of South Africa’s second innings, Pant was caught in the stump mic, reprimanding Kuldeep Yadav. “Pehla ball daal de yaar, aisa mat kar yaar, baar baar nahi bolunga main yeh,” Pant told the left-arm wrist spinner. The whole point of this conversation was the fact that Pant did not want another warning for starting the over late.

Pant’s sentiments were echoed by Ravi Shastri, who was commentating at the moment. The former Indian all-rounder said, “You can hear what Rishabh Pant is saying from the back. It can be frustrating. He has been warned for the amount of time taken between overs. As a bowler, you should know your field. You can’t come in there and then start moving people around. One look should be enough for the fielder to know where he should be, rather than you gesturing every two balls. And a warning comes between overs, when there is time taken, you need to bowl that first ball. That’s what Rishabh is saying.”

Notably, under the ICC stop-cock rule, the fielding side has 60 seconds to be ready to bowl the next over. If they are late, there are two warnings given, and if it happens once more, five penalty runs are awarded to the batting side.

Pant was seen agitated by how much time Kuldeep is taking to start an over, even during the first innings. He repeatedly asked his bowler to at least bowl the first ball and not worry about field placements. It seems like Kuldeep Yadav did not learn from his mistakes in the first innings and was seen taking time once more to start an over.

With India chasing the game in an attempt to draw the series, the frustration in Pant’s voice was evident. South Africa have taken a lead of more than 450 runs, and interestingly, a target of 400 or more has never been chased in Asia before. It will be interesting to see if India looks to chase down the target or play for a draw in this game.