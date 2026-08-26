Babar Azam back for Lord's Test as Pakistan seek redemption after humiliation in Headingley

Babar Azam is set to return to Pakistan’s side for the second Test against England at Lord’s after declaring himself “90 per cent fit”, providing a major boost to the visitors following their heavy defeat in the series opener at Headingley. Babar missed the first Test because of a finger injury that he initially suffered during Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies and later aggravated after being struck on the glove during a warm-up match in England. He has since returned to batting in training and confirmed his availability ahead of the Lord’s Test, which begins on August 27.

Babar Azam ahead of the second Test vs England. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)

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“I’ve had a couple of practice sessions again and I’m 90 per cent fit for the match tomorrow,” Babar said on the eve of the contest. His comeback is also expected to see him resume the captaincy after Salman Ali Agha stood in during the first Test. Pakistan will hope Babar’s presence can strengthen a batting unit that was comprehensively outplayed at Headingley, where England won by an innings and 103 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan were bowled out for 171 in their first innings before collapsing for 135 in the second, leaving them with plenty to address before Lord’s. Babar admitted Pakistan had fallen well short of the required standard in Leeds but said the squad had discussed the mistakes made in the opener and remained confident of responding.

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{{^usCountry}} The 31-year-old enters the Test with strong recent numbers behind him. He was Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in their preceding two-Test series against the West Indies, making 193 runs. He has also enjoyed considerable success in English conditions, averaging 65.75 from six Test innings in the country, with three half-centuries. His overall record against England is similarly impressive, with an average of 53.83 from 14 innings, including one century and six fifties. Pakistan yet to finalise playing XI {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 31-year-old enters the Test with strong recent numbers behind him. He was Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in their preceding two-Test series against the West Indies, making 193 runs. He has also enjoyed considerable success in English conditions, averaging 65.75 from six Test innings in the country, with three half-centuries. His overall record against England is similarly impressive, with an average of 53.83 from 14 innings, including one century and six fifties. Pakistan yet to finalise playing XI {{/usCountry}}

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Despite Babar confirming his fitness, Pakistan had not formally announced their XI at the time of his pre-match press conference. The tourists were waiting for another assessment of the Lord’s surface before finalising their combination. Babar’s return at No. 4 could force a reshuffle at the top of the order, with Azan Awais among those whose place may come under pressure. Shan Masood or Abdullah Shafique could potentially be moved up to open.

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Pakistan are also weighing their bowling options after their attack struggled to contain England at Headingley. Young fast bowler Ubaid Shah is among the alternatives should Pakistan seek additional pace, while Babar indicated that Salman can continue to provide the second-spin option if conditions demand it. The Pakistan captain also addressed questions around the form of senior players, stressing the need to back established performers but acknowledging that repeated failures could eventually force changes. For now, however, Pakistan’s immediate focus will be on Lord’s, with Babar’s return giving them their most significant reinforcement as they attempt to draw level in the series.

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