A historic 308, story of revenge, and a World Cup selection ahead of a legend: India’s forgotten middle-order batsman

He scored a triple century and then two double hundreds in one Duleep Trophy season. In a World Cup match, his bowling spell lasted one ball and produced a wicket. Years later, he would top-score for India in the country's first-ever Twenty20 international. Yet the same cricketer finished with more than 8,000 first-class runs at an average of nearly 49 without ever playing a Test. Indian team in the 2003 World Cup. (X Images)

Long before his international career began, the left-hander had built the sort of domestic record selectors usually cannot ignore. In November 2000, he hammered an unbeaten 308 for Punjab against Jammu and Kashmir, facing 409 balls. A few months later, representing North Zone in the Duleep Trophy, he made 201 against South Zone and 208 against Central Zone. He finished that competition as the leading run-scorer with 532 runs at 88.67.

His international career would eventually contain moments that were almost too neat to script. One came at the 2003 World Cup. With New Zealand nine wickets down at 146, Sourav Ganguly tossed the ball to his part-time left-arm spinner. Daryl Tuffey drove the first delivery back towards the bowler and was caught. Figures: 0.1 overs, no runs, one wicket. His entire bowling contribution that afternoon had lasted precisely one ball.

The cricketer was Dinesh Mongia, a name remembered mostly as a supporting character from an Indian side filled with much bigger stars. But look closely at the numbers and incidents scattered across his career, and Mongia emerges as one of the more unusual Indian internationals of his generation.

Mongia made his ODI debut against Australia in Pune in March 2001 after his mountain of domestic runs. His most memorable year for India came in 2002, and one of its strangest episodes began not with Mongia but with Douglas Marillier. In the first ODI against Zimbabwe at Faridabad, India appeared to have the match under control after reducing the visitors to 210 for eight while defending 274. Marillier, batting at No.10, then produced the innings that would become inseparable from his name. He repeatedly moved across his stumps and scooped India's fast bowlers over and behind the wicketkeeper, racing to an unbeaten 56 from only 24 balls as Zimbabwe pulled off a remarkable one-wicket victory.

Three days later, at Mohali, India were confronted by Marillier again. Mongia had already made 45 at the top as India piled up 319 for six when Ganguly later turned to his part-time left-arm spin during Zimbabwe's chase. Mongia removed Andy Flower for 29 before Marillier arrived, carrying the reputation created by his extraordinary Faridabad assault.

This time, Marillier made only two. Trying to sweep Mongia, he top-edged the ball and was caught by Ajay Ratra. Mongia then bowled Craig Wishart and finished with three for 31 from six overs, figures that would remain the best of his ODI career. India won by 64 runs. The man who had tormented India three days earlier had been stopped by a batter whose bowling was usually little more than an additional option.

Nine days later, Mongia produced the innings that would define his international batting career. In the deciding fifth ODI at Guwahati, he opened the innings and carried his bat for an unbeaten 159 from 147 balls, hitting 17 fours and a six. India reached 333 for six and won by 101 runs to take the series 3-2. Mongia was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series. Remarkably, the 159 remained the only century of his 57-match ODI career.

That 159* also left Mongia with a record that makes his career even more unusual. No Indian who has never played Test cricket has made a higher score in an ODI. For a batter who would eventually finish with more than 8,000 first-class runs at an average of nearly 49, it is a striking distinction: his greatest international innings remains unmatched among India's non-Test players. The knock also became the highest ODI score at Guwahati's old Nehru Stadium, while his unbeaten 308 for Punjab against Jammu and Kashmir remains the state's highest individual score in Ranji Trophy cricket. At the time, the 159* was also the highest ODI score by a left-hander against Zimbabwe, briefly putting Mongia in territory occupied by some of the biggest names of his era.