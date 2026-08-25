Triple century, a gift from Tendulkar and two records that still stand 25 years later: One of India’s strangest careers

He was once considered promising enough with the bat for Sachin Tendulkar to hand him a pair of batting gloves. Long before international cricket entered the picture, he had trained under renowned Mumbai coach Ramakant Achrekar and even struck a triple century in the Giles Shield. Years later, he would walk out at No.3 for India in an ODI and come within five runs of a century. India's winning moment in Adelaide Test. (AFP)

There are more contradictions. This player once smashed an ODI half-century from just 21 balls, a record that remains the fastest fifty by an Indian in the format. Against Zimbabwe at Rajkot in 2000, he finished unbeaten on 67 from only 25 deliveries, striking seven fours and four sixes, and then contributed with the ball as well. Two years later, promoted to No.3 against West Indies in Jamshedpur, he made 95 from 102 balls. Yet batting was never the skill for which India primarily picked him.

With the ball, he had already announced himself spectacularly. After making his ODI debut against Australia in Kochi in April 1998 and claiming Adam Gilchrist as his first international wicket, he raced to 50 ODI wickets in only 23 matches. At the time, nobody in the history of the format had reached the landmark faster, with Dennis Lillee's previous record of 24 matches falling. The world record has since been bettered, but no Indian has reached 50 ODI wickets quicker.

The cricketer behind this collection of unlikely numbers was Ajit Agarkar, whose international career rarely followed a predictable script. A fast bowler capable of producing decisive spells, Agarkar also accumulated enough bizarre batting achievements and spectacular failures to make his numbers look as though they belonged to several different players.

From the 'Bombay Duck' to a Lord's hundred Perhaps nothing captures Agarkar's career better than what happened against Australia and then at Lord's. Against the Australians, he endured seven successive ducks in Test innings, a sequence that contributed to the infamous "Bombay Duck" tag. Five of those ducks came during India's 1999-2000 tour of Australia. For a player who had entered senior cricket with considerable batting promise, it became one of the most memorable unwanted sequences associated with an Indian international.

And then came Lord's. In the first Test against England in 2002, Agarkar made an unbeaten 109 from 190 deliveries, hitting 16 fours. It remained his only Test century, but it placed his name on the Lord's honours board. The achievement came with an irresistible piece of trivia: Sachin Tendulkar, despite everything he accomplished in Test cricket, never made a Test hundred at Lord's. Agarkar did.