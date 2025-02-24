'Babar Azam is a fraud': Shoaib Akhtar fumes on live TV; Mohammad Hafeez tells PCB to drop Pakistan star in brutal rant

In a scathing attack launched at Babar Azam on live television, Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar labelled the former Pakistan captain a "fraud." At the same time, veteran all-rounder Mohammed Hafeez bluntly told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to drop the star batter after another disappointing show. Both statements came after Pakistan suffered a six-wicket loss against India on Sunday in Dubai, which left them on the brink of a group-stage elimination in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Pakistan's Babar Azam leaves the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Feb. 23(AP)

From being identified as the next big thing in world cricket and comparisons with Virat Kohli to breaking a plethora of batting records, Babar was believed to have touched greatness early in his career. But amid rising expectations, the 31-year-old stuttered. On Sunday, Babar only scored 23 runs from 26 balls against India as Pakistan suffered a second consecutive loss in the Champions Trophy. Earlier in the opener against New Zealand in Karachi, Babar did score a fifty, yet he found himself amid criticism owing to his ultra-slow approach.

"We always compare Babar Azam to Virat Kohli. Now tell me, who is the hero of Virat Kohli? Sachin Tendulkar has scored 100 centuries, and Virat is chasing his legacy," Akhtar said on the show 'Game On Hai.' “Who is Babar Azam's hero? Tuk tuk (Without naming any cricketer. You have picked the wrong heroes. Your thought process is wrong. You were a fraud from the beginning.”

'Babar Azam is not Inzamam-ul-Haq'

Speaking much on the same lines, Hafeez, who was also on the panel, questioned Babar's credentials in big games. He said a player is identified as a champion following performances in big matches that are remembered for ages. While Hafeez labelled Babar as a "good" player, he admitted the 31-year-old has failed to help Pakistan win any series in a SENA country single-handedly.

"Babar Azam is not the true king. It is Virat Kohli. Look at his performances. He has dominated all over the world. Get out of your PR machinery. We need a performer. Babar Azam is a good product. You tell me his one player of the match performance against India. Why do we always remember Shoaib Akhtar's performances against India. Why Younis Khan is a big name when we talk about India-Pakistan match. Shoaib Malik has big performances against India," he said.

"Tell me Babar Azam, the best Pakistani product that has come in the past 10 years. Tell me his one good performance against India. Babar Azam is not Inzamam-ul-Haq.Inzi bhai used to win matches for Pakistan in difficult conditions. Babar Azam has not won a single match against India to date. He is playing for the past 10 years and has never become a player of the series in SENA countries. In Australia or England, he has never led Pakistan to victory."

Hafeez, hence, in a blunt message to the PCB and the selection committee, urged them to move on from Babar and invest in a fresh face.

"We need to show them the mirror. We need to realise that those who we are banking on are not performing and we should move on from them. Give the opportunity to them who are waiting in the system," he added.