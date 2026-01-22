Babar Azam leaves BBL midway, a day after Mark Waugh urges Sydney Sixers to ‘drop’ him: ‘Recalled to Pakistan camp’

“Babar Azam has been recalled to join Pakistan’s national camp ahead of upcoming international fixtures. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the BBL|15 Finals Series,” read a post by the Sydney Sixers social media accounts to announce Babar’s departure.

Babar Azam is set to leave the Sydney Sixers camp right before a crucial playoff match against the Hobart Hurricanes, with a spot in the Big Bash League final on the line. After a poor run of form and some disgruntlement for the Pakistan batter through his campaign with the Sixers, he leaves the tournament to join Pakistan’s training camp.

“I think a bit of tough love, they need to rejiggle their batting. Because at the moment, almost totally relying on Steve Smith… Unfortunately, I’m going to have to drop Babar Azam,” Waugh had said, running out of patience for Babar’s struggling style of play through the tournament.

Speaking for broadcasters, former Aussie great Mark Waugh had called for Babar’s removal from the top of the order even before news came in of his release.

The Pakistan international has had a poor try of things for the Sixers after coming in with plenty of hype: in 11 innings, he added 202 runs, striking at a paltry 103. At this level of the game and in this era, it simply isn’t good enough.

“I don’t think he’s done enough at the top of the order. I know he’s world class, but the thing about winning this tournament and so far he just hasn’t done it. I’m thinking about a new opener, so you can either have Moises Henriques to open, or bring in Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk – one of those two, that’s what I’m thinking,” expressed Waugh.

Steven Smith has been in red-hot form, showing off hitting range and attacking cricket that has been rare for him through his career – but in a opening partnership which has included controversy, he hasn’t quite gotten that support from Babar Azam.

As a matter of comparison, Smith has already struck 220 runs in this year’s Big Bash, and that’s in only four matches thus far – completely outclassing his opening partner. A big moment that stood out in the campaign was Smith turning down a single to Babar in order to have the strike for the following over, to which Babar had an angry reaction.

The Sixers will play Hobart in the Challenger round, with the winner of that match progressing to play Perth Scorchers in the final of Big Bash 15.