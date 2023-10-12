News / Cricket / Watch: Babar Azam's Pakistan team receives traditional warm welcome in Ahmedabad before WC clash vs India; PCB reacts

Watch: Babar Azam's Pakistan team receives traditional warm welcome in Ahmedabad before WC clash vs India; PCB reacts

PTI | , Ahmedabad
Oct 12, 2023 08:29 PM IST

Babar Azam's Pakistan squad received a grand welcome at the team hotel following an in-flight celebration.

The famed Indian hospitality was at its best once again here on Thursday as the Pakistan squad received a grand welcome at the team hotel following an in-flight celebration, ahead of their marquee World Cup game against arch rivals India.

Pakistan Cricket team captain Babar Azam arrives at the airport ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India(ANI)
Pakistan Cricket team captain Babar Azam arrives at the airport ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India(ANI)

Upon their arrival at the hotel here, Pakistan players received a warm welcome with a shower of flower petals and balloons, traditional scarves, the sound of dhols combined with a dance performance. It followed a cake cutting ceremony which was organised by the cabin crew of the carrier that flew them into Ahmedabad from Hyderabad.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Delighted at the reception its players received, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a video on X, capturing the moments.

"Touchdown Ahmedabad. Capturing the journey, featuring a surprise in-flight celebration," the PCB captioned the video.

Tight security has been put in place for the high-profile match to be played on Saturday.

The city had been turned into a fortress and it will be secured by more than 11,000 members of the Gujarat police, National Security Guard (NSG), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and home guards.

Pakistan were based in Hyderabad since their arrival in India after a gap of seven years, playing four games including two warm-up clashes and continued to receive a lot of attention from fans and the media.

The Babar Azam-led side felt being 'at home' in Hyderabad as a large crowd in support of the neighbours turned up at the airport on September 27, and particularly for their last match at the stadium in Uppal against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are coming into the match after a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka in which they pulled off the highest run chase in the history of World Cup.

Batting second in Hyderabad, Pakistan were set a daunting target of 345 by Sri Lanka after centuries from Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

However, the Pakistan team chased it down with six wickets in hand, courtesy blazing tons by Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan.

The hosts India, too, will enter the contest on the back of two comfortable victories against Australia and Afghanistan.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, Australia vs South Africa Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out