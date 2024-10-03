Babar Azam quit because of Pakistan coach Kirsten's leaked report to PCB that blamed him for World Cup debacle: Report

Pakistan limited-overs head coach Gary Kirsten and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood's report to the PCB after the T20 World Cup 2024 was one of the main reasons behind Babar Azam's decision to quit as the skipper of the side, claimed news agency PTI quoting "insiders" of Pakistan cricket. Kirsten, a decorated opening batter for South Africa during his playing days, reportedly submitted a strict report after Pakistan lost to the USA and India and failed to advance beyond the group stages of the T20 World Cup in June this year. It was the second successive ICC event - the ODI World Cup in India being the last one - where Pakistan failed to advance to the knockout stage in Babar's captaincy in a span of eight months. Babar Azam and head coach Gary Kirsten

After the debacle in the T20 World Cup, Kirsten gave a report explaining Babar's shortcomings as captain and the players' inability to work as a team. Babar was unhappy when parts of the report became public.

"Babar was not happy with the observations and recommendations of Kirsten and even assistant coach, Azhar Mahmood and felt he was solely being blamed for the disappointing performances," one insider was quoted as saying by PTI.

"He had indicated to the cricket board after some parts of Kirsten’s report became public that he was not interested in remaining captain."

Babar was unhappy that PCB didn't trust him: Insider

The insider said Babar had complained to some board officials, who had worked a lot with him, that it was unfortunate the PCB didn't take his past performances and results into their consideration nor showed the required confidence and trust in him.

Another insider said that the final nail in the coffin was when the PCB didn't announce him as captain of the ODI squad while confirming him to lead the national T20 side before the World Cup.

Kirsten, in his report to the board, discussed the dressing room environment and also the behaviour and non-cooperation of some players in England and the T20 Cup World Cup.

He also conveyed his opinion on whether Babar was equipped to handle the pressures of captaincy and his more significant role for the team as a specialist batter after the mental stress and criticism he had gone through since last year.

According to one source, the PCB is in no hurry to announce, who will replace Babar as white-ball captain as internally they have told Kirsten, selector Asad Shafiq and some members of the selection committee to take a decision and make a recommendation after much thought and debate.

"Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi has made it clear he wants minutes of all official discussions by the selection committee that includes both foreign head coaches to be recorded so that a clear reason is on record for making the appointment," he added.

(With PTI inputs)