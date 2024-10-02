Babar Azam quits as Pakistan captain in a late-night post: ‘Captaincy added a significant workload’

Babar Azam decided to step down as Pakistan's white-ball skipper. The prolific right-handed batter announced his decision on social media platform X. "I'm sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month. Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup(AFP)

“It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role," he said.

Babar, who was Pakistan's designated ODI and T20I skipper, said captaincy added “a significant workload” that affected his batting. He said wanted to gain more clarity about his own performance and work towards getting back amongst runs.

"Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it's added a significant workload. I want to prioritize my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy.

“By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth.”

“I'm grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me. Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me. I'm proud of what we've achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player. Thank you for your love and support.”

Babar was earlier sacked as the Test captain and replaced by Shan Masood. After the debacle in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Babar was replaced as the T20I captain by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi but was reinstated after just one series.

Under Babar's captaincy, Pakistan failed to advance beyond the group stages in the last two ICC tournaments - the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Between 2019 and 2024, Babar led Pakistan in 20 Tests, 43 ODIs, and 85 T20Is. His achievement was leading Pakistan to the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, where they lost to England in the summit clash.