Babar Azam reveals reason behind tweet for Virat Kohli after it takes internet by storm

More than 12 hours after his tweet on Virat Kohli took social media by storm, Pakistan captain Babar Azam revealed the reasons behind it. Babar said his tweet was to show support for Virat Kohli, who is one of the "best players." Babar took to Twitter late on Thursday night to post a T20 World Cup photograph with Kohli and captioned it: "This too shall pass, stay strong." The post went viral within minutes as netizens hailed the Pakistan captain for his sportsmanship.

Babar said he knows that a player needs support when he goes through such a phase. "As a player myself, I know you can go through such a phase (out of form) and I also know what a player goes through in such a phase. In those times, you need support. I just tweeted thinking that it will give just some support. He is one of the best players," Babar said during a press conference ahead of Pakistan's first Test against Sri Lanka.

Kohli, who made a comeback to the ODI XI after missing the series opener due to a groin injury, was out for 16 trying to push at a David Willey delivery that could have been left alone or punched off the backfoot.

"He is playing a lot of cricket and he knows how to come out of these situations. It takes time, if you back players, it will be really good," Babar added.

Kohli has coped with a lot of criticism for not being in the best of touches of late. He has been scoring runs in white-ball cricket but hasn't been able to produce the match-winning knocks that are expected from him. To top it all, his Test performance has sunk to an all-time low.

The third ODI against England on Sunday will be Kohli's last for a while now as he has decided to skip the West Indies ODIs and T20I series.

The former India captain, however, received firm backing from his captain Rohit Sharma. "As I have said previously, form can go up and down, it's part and parcel for every cricketer's career. Even the greatest of the cricketer would have his share of ups and downs.

"For someone who has won so many matches for India, you need one or two innings to bounce back. That's what I feel and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly.""I know there's been discussions going on but we have to understand we have seen for years, players go through ups and downs, but quality never goes away, we have to keep that in mind."

