Babar Azam's horrific Asia Cup run sparks meme-fest on Twitter after Pakistan's loss to Sri Lanka in final

Pakistan captain Babar Azam failed to make a mark in the title clash of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, as he was dismissed on 5 off six deliveries against Sri Lanka in Dubai. Babar endured a poor outing in the continental tournament this year, as he scored only 68 runs in six innings, registering a best score of 30 against the same opponent in the Super 4 game. Babar scored at a strike rate of only 107.93, as Pakistan fell short Sri Lanka's 171-run target by 23 runs. Sri Lanka wen on to win the Asia Cup for the sixth time.

Babar came into the tournament in sublime form from the other formats of the game; before the Asia Cup, the Pakistan skipper scored a century and a half-century in two Tests against Sri Lanka, and registered three half-centuries in all three ODIs against the Netherlands. Justifiably, fans were shocked with Babar's underwhelming performances in the Asia Cup.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Babar's batting after he was dismissed cheaply yet again in the Asia Cup final:

Who would have thought that Babar Azam will end this Asia Cup with an avg of 11.33 (68 runs from 6 inns)



His avg currently is lesser than Dahani (16) and Naseem (14) in this tournament. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) September 11, 2022

Babar Azam in Asia Cup 2022:



10(9)

9(8)

14(10)

0(1)

30(29)

5(6)



Only one 20+ Score That Too In losing cause .

68 runs in 6 matches .😂🤣🤣🤣#AsiaCup2022Final || #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/DMEInENu4i — Prof.Boies Pilled Bell FC 💫 (@im_ShivP45) September 11, 2022

In fact, Babar averaged only 11.33 throughout the whole tournament, which is one of his worst performances in a T20I series (3 or more matches).

The only worse performance in a T20I series for Babar came last year against Bangladesh away, when he averaged 9 in three games. In his only other multi-team tournament (T20 World Cup 2021), Babar played six matches, scoring 303 runs at a brilliant average of 60.60 and a decent strike rate of 126.26. The Babar-led side had reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in the edition, with the skipper being the leading run-scorer for the side.

In the final of the Asia Cup, Pakistan invited Sri Lanka to bat first, as the hosts scored a strong 170/6 in 20 overs. The men in green endured a poor start with the early wicket of Babar and even as Mohammad Rizwan (55) forged a 71-run stand with Iftikhar Ahmed (32), Pakistan faced a massive batting collapse as the side was bowled out on 147.

