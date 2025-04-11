Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Babar Azam shuts down reporter's question mocking 'finished' Pakistan cricket: 'Dhindhora nahi peetunga'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 11, 2025 09:02 AM IST

Babar Azam lashed out at a journalist after he asked the Pakistan batter to comment on the team's recent poor performances. 

Babar Azam wasn't pleased with the line of questioning from one journalist during the official press conference ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The star batter didn't mince his words when calling out the reporter. The Pakistan team has been facing a lot of brickbats after suffering a whitewash in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand recently. Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan and co had also failed to reach the semi-finals of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy.

Babar Azam lashed out at a reporter during the PSL official press conference. (AFP)
Babar Azam lashed out at a reporter during the PSL official press conference. (AFP)

On the tour of New Zealand, Pakistan played five T20Is and three ODIs. The visitors managed to win just one fixture out of eight fixtures, and it is fair to say that the recent results have left much to be desired.

During the official press conference before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), a reporter asked Babar Azam whether the batter would only speak up when Pakistan cricket gets "finished."

"Maujooda team performances jo chal rahe hain, kis din aap kuch bolenge? Jis don poori team khatam ho jaayegi, tab aap bolenge, kya ho raha hai, kya nahin ho raha hai Pakistan team mein? (Given the current performances of the team, when will you say something? Will you wait until the entire team is finished one day, then you'll speak, asking what is happening, what is not happening in the Pakistan team?)" the reporter asked Babar Azam.

The former Pakistan captain then said that it is not his job to speak publicly about national team matters, saying he speaks whenever it's required.

“Jaha mujhe bolna hoga, waha main bolta hu. Aur main media pe baithke nahi bolunga ki kya karna chahiye. Mujhe jaha jo bolna hota hain main kamre ke andar bol deta hu. Main yaha aake dhindora nahi pitunga ki social media me ye honi chahiye, ye meri job nahi hain. (Where I need to speak, I speak. And I won't sit in the media and say what should be done. When I need to say something, I say it inside the room. I won't come here and make a big deal about what should happen on social media. That's not my job),” replied Babar Azam.

Babar Azam standout performer

The right-handed batter was Pakistan's stand-out performer in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the visitors lost 0-3. Babar registered scores of 78,1 and 50 in the three matches, aggregating 129 runs.

Babar Azam was dropped from Pakistan's T20I squad for the five-match series against the Kiwis, which the visitors eventually lost 1-4.

Speaking of the former Pakistan captain, he will represent Peshawar Zalmi in the upcoming PSL 10, which gets underway on April 11. The team will play their first match of the season against Quetta Gladiators on Saturday, April 12.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RCB vs DC Live, MS Dhoni on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RCB vs DC Live, MS Dhoni on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Babar Azam shuts down reporter's question mocking 'finished' Pakistan cricket: 'Dhindhora nahi peetunga'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On