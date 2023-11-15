Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain from all formats following disastrous World Cup 2023 campaign
Nov 15, 2023 07:06 PM IST
Babar Azam has stepped down as Pakistan's captain from all formats following the team's poor World Cup 2023 campaign.
In the aftermath of Pakistan's forgettable World Cup 2023 campaign, Babar Azam has relinquished his position as captain from all three formats immediately. Babar made the announcement through a post on social media platform X.
"Today I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is the right time for this call," he wrote.
More to follow…
