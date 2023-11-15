Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain from all formats following disastrous World Cup 2023 campaign

In the aftermath of Pakistan's forgettable World Cup 2023 campaign, Babar Azam has relinquished his position as captain from all three formats immediately. Babar made the announcement through a post on social media platform X. Babar Azam is no longer the Pakistan captain(AFP)

"Today I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is the right time for this call," he wrote.

More to follow…

