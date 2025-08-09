Babar Azam still holding captain’s grip on Pakistan as own skipper Rizwan impulsively calls him ‘kaptaana’ on the field

Pakistan began their three-match ODI series against the West Indies with a composed five-wicket victory in Tarouba on Friday, thanks to debutant Hasan Nawaz’s unbeaten 63 and a match-turning partnership with Hussain Talat. Chasing 281, the visitors recovered from a mid-innings wobble to seal the win with seven balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Babar Azam during the 1st ODI against West Indies(X)

The game, however, also served up a moment involving two men who have both worn the captain’s armband for Pakistan. In the eighth over of West Indies’ innings, with Saim Ayub bowling to Keacy Carty, the batter drove firmly through the covers. Babar Azam, stationed in the ring, flung himself to his right to stop the racing ball.

From behind the stumps came a sharp call – “Kaptaana!” – from Mohammad Rizwan. The irony was unmissable: Rizwan may be Pakistan’s current ODI captain, but it was Babar who led the side until stepping down after the 2023 World Cup. The exchange was noticed by fans online, as the video went viral soon.

Watch:

Babar also made a strong contribution with the bat, scoring 47 off 64 deliveries in the chase. His innings was sprinkled with crisp drives and flicks, anchoring the top order alongside Abdullah Shafique and Rizwan after the early dismissal of Saim Ayub. The pair added stability before Babar fell in the 24th over.

That set the stage for Hasan Nawaz’s assured debut. Walking in with Pakistan in a delicate position, the 22-year-old played a mature knock. His unbroken 104-run stand with Talat wrested control from the hosts, as the duo rotated strike smartly and dispatched loose deliveries. Nawaz struck three sixes and five fours in his 54-ball knock, finishing the job with a boundary off the final delivery he faced. Talat, equally composed, ended on 41 from 37 balls with one six and four fours.

Earlier, West Indies posted 280 after being sent in. Evin Lewis top-scored with a brisk 60, while Shai Hope (55) and Roston Chase (53) provided support. Shaheen Shah Afridi led Pakistan’s bowling with 4/51, dismissing both openers and removing Hope at a key juncture. Naseem Shah chipped in with three wickets, including two in successive balls to close the innings.

The teams return for the second ODI on Sunday, with Pakistan aiming to wrap up the series early.