Babar Azam tells Pakistan reporters to stop calling him 'king', makes honest admission: 'I'm not there yet'

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam has made it clear that he does not want to be referred to as “King,” urging fans and the media to shift focus toward the team’s progress rather than personal accolades. Speaking to reporters after Pakistan’s record-breaking run chase against South Africa, Babar dismissed the title, stating, “Please stop calling me King. I am not King, I am not there yet. There are new roles for me now.” Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the Tri-Nation series third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa(AFP)

While Babar downplayed individual praise, he was quick to acknowledge the exceptional performances of Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman, whose historic 261-run stand for the fourth wicket powered Pakistan to a stunning six-wicket victory. The duo’s centuries helped Pakistan complete their highest-ever ODI run chase, successfully overhauling South Africa’s imposing 353-run target with an over to spare.

“The team had a plan, and I stuck to it. Agha and Rizwan played brilliantly today,” Babar remarked, hailing his teammates for their match-winning efforts.

The former Pakistan skipper has faced inconsistent form in recent months, but he remains focused on evolving as a player and leader. “Whatever I have done before is in the past. Every match is a fresh challenge, and I must focus on the present and future,” he added.

Babar’s last international century came on August 30, 2023, when he hammered 151 runs off 131 balls against Nepal in Multan.

In the ODI against South Africa, Babar was dismissed on 23 off 19 deliveries. The Pakistan batter took over the new role as an opener for the side, following the absence of Saim Ayub due to an injury. Babar has opened the Pakistan innings alongside Fakhar Zaman during the tri-series.

Pakistan set for Champions Trophy

With this emphatic victory, Pakistan has booked a spot in the tri-series final against New Zealand in Karachi on Friday. This will be their final ODI before the Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19; Pakistan will host the tournament with United Arab Emirates as co-hosts.

Team India will play all of its matches in Dubai, following their refusal to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.