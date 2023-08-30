Babar Azam zooms past Virat Kohli, breaks Hashim Amla's record with 19th ODI ton in PAK vs NEP Asia Cup opener

After leading Pakistan to a memorable series win over Afghanistan, Babar Azam was in punishing mode when the Green Army kickstarted their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on Wednesday. Hosting the continental tournament after nearly 15 years, Babar's Pakistan squared off against Nepal for the first time in international cricket at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Leading the batting charge of the co-hosts in sweltering Multan, Babar played a stroke-filed knock to help Pakistan post a challenging total.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a century(AFP)

Showcasing his batting class in the Asia Cup opener between Pakistan and Nepal, superstar Babar slammed his 19th century to rewrite history in the One Day International (ODI) format. Babar, who completed his century in the 42nd over, has managed to eclipse Virat Kohli, Hashim Amla, David Warner and AB de Villiers in an elite list. Babar has registered 19 ODI centuries in 102 innings.

Babar is fastest to 19 centuries in ODIs

The premier batter of the Green Army is the fastest batter to score 19 centuries in the 50-over format. Babar has managed to shatter Amla's record with his 19th ODI ton during the Asia Cup 2023 opener. The former South Africa batter had achieved the same feat in 104 innings. Former India skipper Kohli notched up his 19th ODI ton in his 124th innings. Warner completed 19 ODI centuries in 139 innings while De Villiers achieved the same feat in his inning No. 171.

Babar's 151 powers Pakistan to 342

After completing his historic century, Babar continued his batting onslaught in the 50-over contest. The premier batter smoked a one-handed six off Gulsan Jha in the 43rd over. The all-format leader of the Pakistani side was dropped by Karan KC in the 29th over. For the first time in his ODI career, Babar smashed back-to-back three sixes. The 28-year-old had completed his 8th fifty-plus core in 12 ODIs in the same over.

Joining forces with middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed, Pakistan captain Babar went on to score his second 150 in ODI cricket. Babar's 151-run knock is the second-highest individual score by a Pakistan captain in ODI cricket. He also tops the list with his brilliant 158-run knock that he scored against England at Edgbaston in 2021. Babar and Iftikhar stitched a staggering 214-run stand in the Asia Cup opener. Centuries from Babar (151) and Iftikhar (109*) powered Pakistan to 342-6 in 50 overs.

