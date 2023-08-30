News / Cricket / Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Babar and Co. look to extend supremacy, Nepal eye early upset
Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Babar and Co. look to extend supremacy, Nepal eye early upset

Aug 30, 2023 12:11 PM IST
Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score: Follow the live score and updates of the Asia Cup 2023 clash between Pakistan and Nepal.

Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam-led Pakistan will hope to continue the good run as they kick-off Asia Cup 2023 against minnows Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Pakistan are currently the ranked one side and will enter the contest as favourites. Their skipper Babar, along with Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, and Imam-ul-Haq will be leading the batting front. Nepal will face another stern test against the pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah. Catch the live updates of Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 30, 2023 12:11 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score: What does the weather say

    It is expected to be hot afternoon in Multan, with temperatures soaring close to 40 degrees in the first half. 

  • Aug 30, 2023 12:05 PM IST

     Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score: Key player from Nepal

    Meanwhile, if we shift our focus to the Nepal camp Sandeep Lamichhane will their key player. Since 2021 no other bowler in the world has picked more wickets than him. He has 88 scalps in total.

  • Aug 30, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score: Babar Azam's supreme run

    Babar Azam has been enjoying a great run in the year. In the 11 ODIs he has been a part of, the Pakistan skipper and the current ranked one ODI batter has smashed six half-centuries and a ton.

  • Aug 30, 2023 11:27 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score: Asia Cup groups

    Pakistan are clubbed in Group A alongside Nepal and India. The Babar Azam-led team will play India in the next encounter, which will be played on September 2 in Kandy.

    Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh are clubbed in the other group. 

  • Aug 30, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score: Head-to-Head

    This is the first time Pakistan and Nepal are meeting in the cricket ground. 

    While it may be difficult for Nepal but fans won't mind an upset and a gripping start to the tournament.

  • Aug 30, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score: Where do both teams stand

    Pakistan recently secured a 3-0 series win against Afghanistan, which was played in Sri Lanka. The outcome helped Pakistan climb to the number one spot in ODIs.

    Nepal, on the other hand, are placed 15 in the ICC rankings

  • Aug 30, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score: Complete squads

    Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal, Kishore Mahato, Aarif Sheikh

    Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Usama Mir

  • Aug 30, 2023 11:00 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score: Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2023 encounter between Pakistan and Nepal, which will be played in Multan. The match starts at 3:30 pm IST and the toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start. Stay tuned for latest updates!

asia cup

