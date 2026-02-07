Babar Azam's T20 skills mocked live on TV with Kaif's stinging remark: 'His strength is taking singles, not hitting six'

Pakistan batter Babar Azam came under harsh scrutiny on live television on Saturday following his dismissal in the T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The former champions survived an early scare in their campaign, chasing down 148 with three balls to spare and three wickets in hand. Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 7 (AP)

At the halfway stage of the chase, Pakistan were well placed at 90 for two, riding on Sahibzada Farhan’s fluent 47 off 31 balls. However, Paul van Meekeren turned the game on its head in the 12th over with a double-wicket maiden, removing Farhan and Usman Khan in the space of three deliveries.

The pressure mounted immediately in the following over when Roelof van der Merwe dismissed Babar. The right-hander attempted to clear the ropes off a wide delivery but holed out at long-off, departing for 15 off 18 balls.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif was unsparing in his assessment of Babar’s T20 game on commentary.

“Now you said hit a six, but where is it? He couldn’t even hit it. He does not have the strength to hit a six. He does not have the style to hit a six. He can only score singles and doubles, go at run-a-ball pace and take the team to a win. Every time he tries to go for the big shot, he loses his wicket,” Kaif said.