Sunil Gavaskar exposes Pakistan's 'bullying' claim once and for all: ‘They always want us to invite, but they never do’

The fallout from the Government of Pakistan's decision not to play against India in the T20 World Cup continues. The marquee Group A encounter is scheduled for February 15 in Colombo; however, a week before the scheduled start of play, there is no clarity on whether the contest will go ahead. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already stated that the team won't take the field in solidarity with Bangladesh over what happened to them and their removal from the tournament. Recently, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi backed the move, saying the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been “bullying” them around for a long time, and the opportunity has come to set the cricket world in order. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar set the record straight regarding Pakistan's latest claim. (PTI)

However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar exposed this “bullying” claim once and for all, recalling that India has always made the first move and that the country used to invite Pakistani actors and singers to perform here. He also minced no words in saying, Pakistan always want India to invite them, but the same is never reciprocated.

The 1983 World Cup winner was also candid in admitting that he had never been invited or asked to commentate on the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Also Read: Former PCB chief Najam Sethi accuses BCCI of ‘bullying people’, isolating Pakistan: ‘N Srivinasan came to me and said…’ During an interview with India Today, when the host asked Gavaskar whether he would go to Pakistan if invited for a commentary stint, the former India captain said, “But ask me na, the question is we are never asked, nobody from India has ever asked, that is the point I was making is that you know Pakistan wants always India to invite but we have never heard, I am talking even before the relations got to the state that they are in today, there was hardly anything, how many of our singers, how many of our you know maybe film stars are invited to act in Pakistani films or even before, before like I said before relations.”

“It is always we who are making that first move, we are the ones who are always you know reaching out, so that is the only thing that I was saying, when we talked about this bullying and stuff like that, that was going on, we are not, we are not bullying anybody, we are just minding our own business,” he added.

‘IPL 2008’ Gavaskar was then quick to point out that several Pakistani players featured in the inaugural season of the IPL. The former India captain acknowledged that relations between the two countries are currently not good, but he stated that earlier India always made the first move, whereas the same cannot be said of the neighbours.

“We have already. We started in 2008. We did have the Pakistanis playing in the IPL. I think just about every franchise has had a Pakistani player. I think we also had Pakistani commentators during the IPL,” said Gavaskar.

When Gavaskar was asked about Pakistan's charge of the BCCI and India bullying them, he replied that it is just an easy excuse to give.

"No, we are not. Give me examples. It is the easiest thing to say that we are bullying. Everything is out there before the first ball of the tournament is bowled. Before the Champions Trophy, India had clearly said that they wouldn't go to Pakistan so all their matches were played in Dubai. That was known long before the tournament started," said Gavaskar.

“I don't see where bullying comes in. I think bullying is a very easy word to use to look at making excuses for yourself; I don't see where it comes from. If that's the case then stand up to the bully, the best answer is always to stand up to the bully,” he added.

Earlier, Gavaskar was also critical of Pakistan withdrawing from the India game at the last minute, saying it sets a wrong precedent and that there are grounds for the ICC to impose hefty sanctions.