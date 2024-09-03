BAN skipper ready with his trump card for Rohit and Co after annihilating PAK: ‘Hope he can do the same against India’

After leading Bangladesh to a historic Test series win over Pakistan, Najmul Hossain Shanto has set his sights on producing an upset against India next month. Rohit Sharma-led India will host the Bangla Tigers next month in a two-match Test series, and the incredible triumph over Pakistan has definitely boosted the visitors' confidence. Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto is all set for the India challenger after beating Pakistan in Test series.(AP)

The win over Pakistan was only Bangladesh's third away series triumph in 33 attempts, having also beaten the West Indies in 2009 and Zimbabwe three years ago. Bangladesh have produced some scintillating upsets against India in white-ball formats but yet to beat them in Test cricket.

Bangladesh skipper Shanto named the players who are going to be crucial for them in the India series next month, as he wants someone like Mehidy Hasan Miraz to spin his web on Indian soil, too.

"Next series is very important and this win gives us a lot of confidence. We have a lot of experience in Mushi and Shakib, and they will be important in India. (On Miraz) The way he bowled and took 5 wickets in these conditions is very impressive, and hope he can do the same against India," Shanto said after the match.

Mehidy was named Player of the Series for claiming 10 wickets and scoring 155 runs in two Test matches.

The Bangla captain hailed the work ethics of his pacers in the series against Pakistan and was elated after the historic triumph in Rawalpindi.

"Means a lot, can't express in words. Really happy. We were looking to win here and very happy with the way everyone has done their job. Very impressive, the work ethic of our pacers was great and that's why we got the result. Everyone is honest with themselves and they want to win, I hope they continue. Joy missed out because of a niggle, and the way Shadman batted in the first Test was excellent. And even Zakir in this Test, came out positve and got us the momentum," he added.

Shanto's big praise for his Bangladesh benchwarmers

On the final day of the second Test, Bangladesh needed 143 more runs to script a historic feat, and they put up a collective effort with the bat to outclass Pakistan with a six-wicket triumph. They extended Pakistan’s miserable home record in Tests to 10 matches without a win. Pakistan's last home win was in December 2021 against South Africa at Rawalpindi.

"Everyone has chipped in, especially those who weren't getting chances. The 4 guys who weren't in the XI but helping the team in the field was very impressive. I hope this culture can continue. The party is the manager's call, we have to travel as well but we will go well," he added.