Bangladesh script historic Test series whitewash against Pakistan after dramatic recovery from 26-6

Not many gave Bangladesh a prayer when they landed his Rawalpindi less than a fortnight back. Neither were many expecting them to win the series despite their spirited show in the first Test and after they were left reeling at 26 for six in the opening innings of the second Test. But Bangladesh bounced back in style to script history on away turf, with a 2-0 clean sweep over Pakistan. Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after winning the second test cricket match against Pakistan, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.(AP)

After the opening day of the second Test was washed out at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh, who put the home team to bat first, bundled Pakistan for 274 runs, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz picking up a five-wicket haul. However, the visitors found themselves in a precarious spot after Khurram Shahzad and Mir Hamza's opening burst left them six down for just 26 runs inside the first 34 deliveries. But as Bangladesh stared a humiliating total, Litton Das and Mehidy saved the day with a sensational comeback act. Litton got a century, and stitched a century stand with the latter to take Bangladesh 12 shy of Pakistan's first-innings total.

In the second innings, fast bowlers Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud combined to pick nine wickets as Pakistan failed to capitalise on the meagre lead to be bundled for only 172. Although visiting opener Zakir Hasan did give Bangladesh a confident start, Pakistan threatened to bounce back after picking a few wickets on the final afternoon, but the experienced Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim took Bangladesh past the finish line to script a historic series win.

Bangladesh is the second team to whitewash Pakistan at home

On August 25, in the opening match of the series, Bangladesh scripted their first-ever Test win against Pakistan in 14 attempts. Over a week later, Bangladesh recorded their fourth-ever series whitewash in Test history and first against Pakistan. Two of those wins came against the West Indies—in 2009 and 2018—and the other against Zimbabwe in 2014. This was also their second clean sweep on away soil after the 2009 win in the West Indies by a similar margin.

Bangladesh also became the second team to record a clean sweep in a Test series in Pakistan after England won 3-0 in the 2022 contest.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Shanto was at loss of words after the six-wicket win in Rawalpindi. "Means a lot, can't express in words. Really happy. We were looking to win here and very happy with the way everyone has done their job. Very impressive, the work ethic of our pacers was great and that's why we got the result. Everyone is honest with themselves and they want to win, I hope they continue," he said in the post-match presentation.