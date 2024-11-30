Abu Dhabi [UAE], : Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has already donned several hats in his career. While playing for the country, Karthik opened the innings at one stage in his career, and then later adapted his playing style to play the role of a finisher for the side. Gaining a reputation for his impressive fielding, and his agility and speed on the ground, the Tamil Nadu star also began donning gloves for the national team as and when needed, proving his versatility as a cricketer once again. Bangla Tigers' Dinesh Karthik enjoying 'quick, fast-paced' T10 format

After announcing his retirement earlier this year from all forms of cricket at the age of 39, Karthik switched gloves from the microphone and joined the commentary booth. And now, continuing his love for the game, Karthik is trying his hand in cricket's fastest format and has been a part of the Bangla Tigers franchise in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10.

"It's a good format. It's short and quick and you get a lot of aggressive shots from the batters. It's really fun," he said. "I have not played a match so far - so I am yet to experience the pace of the format. But being on the bench and seeing the match being played, it feels like things are happening fairly quickly," he added, according to a release.

Karthik is among the only few Indian stars who have competed as a player in Abu Dhabi T10, due to BCCI's mandate of only allowing retired international stars to compete in overseas franchise cricket. But the keeper said that all the Indian players who have played in the format have enjoyed their time in Abu Dhabi.

"It's very simple from BCCI - they have a mandate that if you are playing in the IPL, then you cannot play in any other leagues. I respect the rule and I think it's a nice rule. It keeps the crown jewel of IPL very, very special. And whosoever has retired moved on, can come here and participate in the T10. I think it's a good format, we have had the likes of Robin Uthappa, and Ambati Rayudu come on here and play. So I am sure they have enjoyed it," he said.

Presently, the Bangla Tigers have won only two out of their six games and are placed in the ninth position in the table as the battle for a spot in the format heats up. While chances are slim for the Tigers to qualify for the playoffs, Karthik is looking forward to the upcoming games, while he prepares for his role as the batting coach and mentor for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

"I am looking forward for the remaining games. I do not see too much similarity between my role here in T10 and the role I will be playing in T20 format. I am sure it would be very different from playing here in this format in Abu Dhabi," he signed off.

