Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A Live Score: All eyes on Ripon Mondol after his semis heroics vs India

Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A Final Live Score Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Bangladesh A and Pakistan A are set for a high-stakes showdown in the Rising Stars Asia Cup final in Doha, with both sides bringing impressive momentum into the decider. Bangladesh A reached the summit clash after a nerve-wracking Super Over win against India A, proving their ability to absorb pressure in critical moments. Pakistan A, on the other hand, have been the most reliable unit throughout the tournament, staying unbeaten and knocking out Sri Lanka A in their semifinal. The matchup features promising talents on both sides, with Habibur Rahman Sohan and Ripon Mondol shining for Bangladesh, while Maaz Sadaqat and Sufiyan Muqeem have delivered consistently for Pakistan. The surface at West End Park typically rewards smart batting and sharp bowling discipline, suggesting that control in the closing stages could define the outcome. With both teams eyeing the title, composure and execution under the lights may ultimately decide the champions. What happened in India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final super over? India A’s Super Over turned disastrous right from the first delivery as Ripon Mondol shattered skipper Jitesh Sharma’s stumps with a pinpoint yorker. The nightmare deepened when Ashutosh Sharma miscued the next ball straight to extra cover, leaving India A bowled out without a run on the board. Chasing just one, Bangladesh A had a brief scare when Yasir Ali departed to Suyash Sharma off the first ball. But the drama ended immediately after, with Suyash sending a googly drifting down leg, called wide, giving Bangladesh the single run they needed to seal a tense victory. Squads: Pakistan A Squad: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Ghazi Ghori(w), Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Ubaid Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khurram Shahzad, Mubasir Khan, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Shahzad, Mohammad Salman Mirza Bangladesh A Squad: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(w/c), Abu Hider Rony, SM Meherob, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol, Ariful Islam, Tofael Ahmed, Shadhin Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury ...Read More

