Bangladesh batter given out LBW vs South Africa, after caught behind appeal - What do ICC rules say, was it legal?

The opener of the Bangladesh women’s cricket team, Fargana Hoque, fell prey to a strange incident during the ongoing game against South Africa in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. It was one of those quirky DRS moments that makes a player glance at the big screen twice. South Africa appealed for a caught behind against Fargana Hoque, but was given out LBW. Fargana Hoque for Bangladesh(@ICC/x.com)

On the last delivery of the 25th over, Nonkululeko Mlaba bowled a fullish delivery at the off and middle stump line. Fargana knelt to sweep the ball, but it popped up and was taken by the keeper Sinalo Jafta. The on-field umpire did not agree with the appeal and adjudged it as not out for the caught-behind appeal. However, Proteas skipper, Laura Wolvaardt, signalled the 'T'. What followed was a masterclass in how DRS can convert one mode of dismissal into another.

The third umpire first checked for the involvement of the bat with the Ultra Edge. With the ball passing very close to the glove, South Africa’s hope of a faint nick looked alive, but the replays showed no spike, and it was confirmed that there was no bat involved in that. No bat involved meant that caught behind was off the table.

Because the ball had struck the batter’s body, the third umpire then moved ahead to check with the ball tracking for the leg before. The ball tracking showed three reds, and the original decision of out had to be overturned to out. Fargana Hoque had to walk out after scoring 30 runs off 76 deliveries.

Why was the decision legal?

DRS, when taken, is not confined to the exact call a fielding or batting side is appealing for. Once a review is triggered, the third umpire’s job is to reach the correct outcome of the delivery. If no edge is found for a catch appeal and the ball has hit the body of the batter, then the umpire is bound to check for the leg before.

After the decision was given, there was a buzz on social media. The talk was about how she was given a leg before when the appeal was for caught behind. However, to clear things out, whatever happened was perfectly within the law and legitimate as per ICC.