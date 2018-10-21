Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 21, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs after Imrul Kayes masterclass

Opener Imrul Kayes struck a career best 144 off 140 balls to guide Bangladesh to 271-8 before the hosts restricted Zimbabwe to 243-9 in 50 overs.

cricket Updated: Oct 21, 2018 22:34 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Dhaka
Bangladesh Cricket team,Zimbabawe cricket team,Imrul Kayes
Bangladeshi cricketer Imrul Kayes celebrates his century (100 runs) during the first one day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on October 21, 2018. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP)(AFP)

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs in the first one-day international to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Opener Imrul Kayes struck a career best 144 off 140 balls to guide Bangladesh to 271-8 before the hosts restricted Zimbabwe to 243-9 in 50 overs.

Sean Williams made the highest score for Zimbabwe with 50 not out off 58 balls.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed a career best 3-46 for Bangladesh.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 22:33 IST

tags

more from cricket