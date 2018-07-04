Bangladesh bowled out for 43 as West Indies’ Kemar Roach runs riot in Antigua

Bangladesh’s tour of the West Indies started on a disastrous note as The Tigers were bundled out for 43, their lowest Test total, on the opening day of the first game at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Wednesday.

Opting to bowl, Windies fast bowlers Kemar Roach (5/8) and Miguel Cummins (3/11) took full advantage of overcast conditions as they tore through the batting line-up, dismissing Bangladesh in just 18.4 overs.

Barring Liton Das (25), no Bangladesh batsman reached double-figures.

Roach did most of the damage. Tamim Iqbal (4) and Mominul Haque (1) were his first victims and he then bagged three wickets in an over, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim (0), Shakib Al Hasan (0) and Mahmudullah (0), completing his haul in the first nine overs of the match.

Cummins and skipper Jason Holder (2/10) wrapped up Bangladesh’s innings soon after the first drinks break.

It was one of the most impressive bowling performances by Windies in recent times saw Bangladesh routed for the second shortest first innings in Test history. Australia’s 60 all out against England at Trent Bridge in the 2015 Ashes tops the list. Stuart Broad’s 8/15 had helped England bowl out Michael Clarke’s side in 18.3 overs.

However, it is only the second lowest score by an Asian team in Tests. The dubious record belongs to India, who were bowled out for 42 against England in 1974.