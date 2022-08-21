'Someone thinks I can change things is living in fool's kingdom': Shakib al Hasan 'has no goals’ at Asia Cup

Shakib al Hasan, the newly appointed Bangladesh T20I captain, played down the hype of upcoming Asia Cup, which gets underway from August 27. Talking to reporters in Dhaka on Saturday, the top all-rounder cleared out that anyone expecting his side to do exceedingly well at the continental tournament is “living in a fool's paradise”.

Instead he hopes the team to make an impact in the T20 World Cup, which will be played later this year in Australia.

"I have no goals," Shakib told reporters in Dhaka. "My only aim is that we can do well in the World Cup and these are the preparations for it.

“If someone thinks that I can change things within one or two days or someone else will come to change it, then we are living in a fool's kingdom. If you are able to think practically, our true development will be seen when the team really does well in the World Cup in three months' time,” the all-rounder said.

Shakib highlighted Bangladesh's poor performance in the T20Is and hopes for a fresh start with the World Cup being the team's main focus.

"See, we first played this type of version (format) in 2006. Since then, we have not had good results, except the Asia Cup final. We are far behind in this version from that point so we have no choice but to make a new start.

"When a baby starts walking [the first] steps are very difficult but gradually things become easier and I hope that we will also be able to start walking step by step like a baby and then move forward," he added.

