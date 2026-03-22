Bangladesh choose India over Ireland; BCB clears September window for long-awaited series vs neighbours: Report

Bangladesh’s decision to defer their September tour of Ireland has effectively cleared the way for India’s long-delayed white-ball series in the country, with the six-match visit now shaping up as one of the most significant assignments in Bangladesh’s calendar ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. As reported by Cricbuzz, Bangladesh were due to travel to Ireland later this year, but the series has now been pushed back after the India tour was moved into that same window. BCB has deferred the Ireland tour to host India in September 2026. (X images)

India are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on August 28 for three ODIs and three T20Is, marking their rescheduled trip after the original 2025 assignment was postponed. As per the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s schedule, the ODIs are scheduled for September 1, 3, and 6, followed by T20Is on September 9, 12, and 13.

India tour takes centre stage in Bangladesh plans For Bangladesh, the India series was difficult to ignore. A BCB official confirmed that, once the India tour was shifted to September, the board approached Cricket Ireland to see whether the Ireland leg could be moved elsewhere in the 2026 calendar. That did not happen, leading both boards to defer the series instead.

“It was originally scheduled in September. But when India’s tour was postponed to September, we asked Cricket Ireland if they could arrange the series in another possible window in 2026,” the BCB official said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“They informed us that they have already fixed their FTP, and there is no way to organise the series in another window due to their packed schedule. There were some other issues from their side as well. Eventually, we reached a decision to defer the series and are trying to find a possible window in 2027,” the official added.

That makes the India series more than just another bilateral commitment. It now sits at the centre of Bangladesh’s scheduling plans in a crucial period, with the team trying to maximise its ODI opportunities before the cut-off for direct qualification to the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Bangladesh have climbed to ninth in the ICC ODI rankings after their 2-1 series win over Pakistan and are now on 79 rating points, two ahead of the West Indies in tenth. Only the top eight sides in the rankings by 31 March 2027 will qualify directly, while the rest will have to go through the qualifying tournament.

With the Ireland tour out of the way, Bangladesh are now expected to focus on a schedule that includes home series against New Zealand, Australia and India, along with away assignments in South Africa and Zimbabwe before the qualification deadline.

There is, however, one major caveat. India’s tour is still subject to clearance from the Government of India amid recent diplomatic tensions. If that series is also delayed, Bangladesh could be left with limited ODI cricket before the World Cup qualification cut-off. For now, though, India’s rescheduled visit has already forced a major shift in Bangladesh’s calendar - and underlined just how important this six-match series has become for the hosts.