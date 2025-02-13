'Bangladesh going to Champions Trophy to become champions,' says captain Shanto, 'Joke of the decade', say fans

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has laid down the marker ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, stating that his side are going to the tournament with the intention of winning it. Bangladesh start their tournament with a match against India in Dubai. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during a training session.(PTI)

Bangladesh have played five series since the 2023 World Cup and won just one of them - against Sri Lanka at home in March last year. "We are going to the Champions Trophy to become champions," Shanto said. Since 2023, Bangladesh have lost 24 out of the 41 matches they've played, which includes series losses against Afghanistan and West Indies. Shanto however said that all teams playing in the Champions Trophy have a chance at winning the title.

"All eight teams deserve to be champions in this tournament. They are all quality teams. I believe our team has the ability. No one will feel extra pressure. Everyone genuinely wants (to become champions), and believes in their capabilities. We don't know what Allah has written in our fate. We are working hard and doing our best. I believe we can achieve our goal."

Fans online don't seem to share the same confidence as Shanto in the team:

Bangladesh's scant preparation before the Champions Trophy

Bangladesh haven't played an ODI since the last match of a three-game series against Bangladesh in the first two weeks of December. Bangladesh were sweeped 3-0 in the series, with the West Indies winning the first match by five wickets, the second by seven and the third by four wickets.

Shanto himself has been in form and is coming off an injury as well. He hasn't played any international cricket since November. Bangladesh are also without talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has been suspended from bowling in top-flight cricket due to an illegal action and recently failed a second independent assessment of his action

"Of course, we will miss him but I don't know why this question is being asked. Everyone already knows the answer, and many players have said it before. Of course, we will miss Shakib bhai. It would have been great if he were here. This question has been answered many times. I don't think it's relevant to talk about this before a tournament," said Shanto.