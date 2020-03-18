e-paper
Bangladesh look to rope in former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar for Tests

The board was expecting that Neil McKenzie, currently serving as a consultant for the white-ball teams, would extend his role to Tests as well.

cricket Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Dhaka
File image of Sanjay Bangar
File image of Sanjay Bangar(PA Images via Getty Images)
         

If things go as per plan, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar could be seen as Bangladesh’s Test batting consultant for the two-match Test series against Australia scheduled to be played in June. According to reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is looking to rope in Bangar as the national team’s batting consultant specifically for red-ball cricket.

“We have spoken with Bangar (for Test batting consultant) but nothing is finalised yet,” BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters on Wednesday. “We are also negotiating with few others as well (for the Test batting consultant post).”

The board was expecting that Neil McKenzie, currently serving as a consultant for the white-ball teams, would extend his role to Tests as well. However, the South African is not keen on coaching in all the three formats on a regular basis.

“McKenzie is looking after the red-ball cricket despite being a white ball consultant and till we get a batting consultant for Test cricket we are expecting him to do the job (in red ball),” Chowdhury said.

It is understood that Bangar, who served as the batting coach of the Indian team from 2014 to 2019, is expected to be contracted by the BCB for 110 days from June 2020 till February 2021 if an agreement is reached between the two parties.

