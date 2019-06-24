Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: Mujeeb, Nabi keep Bangladesh in shackles

Live score and updates: Liton Das was dismissed by Mujeeb ur Rahman after he hit it straight to Hashmatullah Shahidi at short midwicket. Bangladesh are one wicket down. Earlier, Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to bowl. Bangladesh made two changes - Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek in for Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman. Afghanistan also made two changes with Dawlat Zadran and Samiullah Shenwari coming in for Aftab Alam and Hazratullah Zazai.

15:40 hrs IST Mohammad Nabi into the attack Afghanistan are looking to target Afghanistan batsmen with spin bowling. Mohammad Nabi, who was easily the best bowler for the side in the previous match against India, is into the attack.





15:27 hrs IST Liton departs Liton Das has hit it straight to short midwicket but has it been cleanly taken by the fielder? The soft signal is out. After the replays, the umpire sticks to OUT. Liton departs for 16. Bangladesh 23/1





15:20 hrs IST Tamim gets away Tamim Iqbal glides on a fuller one from Dawlat Zadran towards long-off boundary. It almost went through to the fielder- missed by a whisker. Bangladesh 23/0 after 4 overs.





15:17 hrs IST Liton Das gets away Pitched outside off stump and Liton Das gets away with it. Quick drive off the bat, and it deceived the fielder at point. Raced away to the ropes.





15:12 hrs IST First boundary A misfield from the fielder at point and Liton Das gets away with a boundary - not the start Afghanistan wanted. They would want to build pressure from the start.





15:08 hrs IST Play begins Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das are out in the middle to open the innings for Bangladesh. Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib has given the new ball, once again, to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. HERE WE GO!





15:05 hrs IST National Anthems Afghanistan, Bangladesh are out on the field are out for National Anthems in the middle. First, it will be Afghanistan, which will be followed by Bangladesh.





15:00 hrs IST Bangladesh key player Shakib al Hasan has been in his prime form both with the bat and the ball and he will hold the key for Bangladesh going into this fixture.





14:49 hrs IST Pitch Report “It’s arguably among the bigger grounds in England with huge square boundaries and also straight at one end. Only behind the batsman at one end is a bit short. There is no wind either and hence, hitting won’t be that easy. The surface looks dry and even though there was some rain, conditions should remain the same. There was a lot of help for the spinners in the last game and that should remain the same as the same pitch is being used.” - Mel Jones and Ian Bishop





14:45 hrs IST Afghanistan make two changes Two changes - Dawlat and Shenwari come in for Alam and Zazai Afghanistan (Playing XI): Gulbadin Naib(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman





14:45 hrs IST Bangladesh team news Two changes - Saifuddin and Mosaddek in for Rubel and Sabbir Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman





14:44 hrs IST Mortaza speaks “We like to bat first as it’s a used pitch, so want to put runs on the board. Two changes - Saifuddin and Mosaddek in for Rubel and Sabbir. The pitch here has been different from the others, has been slow and spun a bit. It’s a used pitch as I said and that’s why we wanted to bat.”





14:42 hrs IST Naib speaks “We want to bowl first. Conditions look good for bowling and we played a game here, so we know the pitch. In the second innings against India, it looked alright throughout and this looks similar. We want to restrict Bangladesh to a chaseable total. We had a good chance to beat India and we’re confident that we can do better today.”





14:40 hrs IST Toss Mortaza flips the coin, Gulbadin calls for tails. Tails it is. Afghanistan win the toss, elect to bowl.





14:37 hrs IST BAN vs AFG Head to head in ODI’s BAN vs AFG Total Matches: 7 Bangladesh Won: 4 Afghanistan Won: 3





14:33 hrs IST Play likely to start The play is likely to start soon with the hover cover being removed. The players are walking to the field with the umpires, perhaps, getting ready for the toss.





14:24 hrs IST Rain stopped Rainfall has stopped in Southampton and the covers are coming off, according to report. Toss delayed by 10 minutes.





14:11 hrs IST Southampton weather It is currently raining in Southampton at the moment. As per reports, the rain is not heavy, but the covers are on the pitch and square.





12:42 hrs IST Gulbadin has something to say Afghanistan are already out of the tournament after losing all their six matches so far while Bangladesh are still in the reckoning with five points from six matches. The Tigers will need to win against Afghanistan to remain in contention for a semi-final berth. “Hum to doobe hai sanam, tumko lekar doobenge (We are already drowed darling, but we’ll take you with us),” a smiling Gulbadin said when asked about the match against Bangladesh.





