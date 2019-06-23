ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan Predicted XI against Bangladesh - one change expected

Afghanistan nearly pulled off a thrilling win over Bangladesh in the World Cup encounter on Saturday. The side played a near-perfect game with the spinners dominating against the strong India batting line-up and restricting the men in blue to 224/8 in 50 overs.

Facing off against Bangladesh, Afghanistan would not want to make too many changes into the side. With the spin troika of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in good form, Bangladesh can expect to face a tough challenge from the bowling attack.

Aftab Alam and skipper Gulbadin Naib are good enough to get some pace on the ball and give the spinners a few breaks in the middle. If anything, Afghanistan would look to make a change in the batting department.

The side just fell short by 11 runs against India - and Afghanistan would hope to close the gap to pick up their first win in the tournament. Asghar Afghan, who scored just 8 runs, could be rested, and Noor Ali Zadran could return to the side. Zadran and Hazratullah Zazai could open again while the skipper could return to the number four position to boost the middle order.

Here is Afghanistan’s Predicted XI against Bangladesh

Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

