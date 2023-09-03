Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Shakib-led BAN face must-win game against AFG

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh will be banking on their skipper, Shakib Al Hasan, to lead the charge and ignite a much-needed improvement in their batting performance as they face Afghanistan in a crucial Group B match at the Asia Cup on Sunday. In their tournament opener against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh's batting display fell below par, as they could only muster a total of 164 runs after opting to bat. While Najmul Hossain Shanto stood as the lone warrior with a resilient 122-ball 89, the rest of the Bangladesh batting lineup failed to provide substantial support. The experienced Shakib Al Hasan, who is a key figure in the team, couldn't deliver up to expectations in the previous match. However, as they prepare to face Afghanistan, much of the responsibility will fall on Shakib's shoulders to anchor the middle-order and provide the stability that Bangladesh desperately needs. Afghanistan, on the other hand, head into the tournament on the back of a 0-3 ODI series loss to Pakistan. But they would take heart from the fact that they had won a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh 2-1 in June-July this year.

BAN vs AFG Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Updates(AFP)