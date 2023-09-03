News / Cricket / Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Shakib-led BAN face must-win game against AFG
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Shakib-led BAN face must-win game against AFG

Sep 03, 2023 11:43 AM IST
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: The Shakib Al Hasan-led BAN will meet AFG in its final match of Group B in Lahore.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh will be banking on their skipper, Shakib Al Hasan, to lead the charge and ignite a much-needed improvement in their batting performance as they face Afghanistan in a crucial Group B match at the Asia Cup on Sunday. In their tournament opener against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh's batting display fell below par, as they could only muster a total of 164 runs after opting to bat. While Najmul Hossain Shanto stood as the lone warrior with a resilient 122-ball 89, the rest of the Bangladesh batting lineup failed to provide substantial support. The experienced Shakib Al Hasan, who is a key figure in the team, couldn't deliver up to expectations in the previous match. However, as they prepare to face Afghanistan, much of the responsibility will fall on Shakib's shoulders to anchor the middle-order and provide the stability that Bangladesh desperately needs. Afghanistan, on the other hand, head into the tournament on the back of a 0-3 ODI series loss to Pakistan. But they would take heart from the fact that they had won a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh 2-1 in June-July this year.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 03, 2023 12:28 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Batting major concern for BAN

    Sri Lanka's spin bowlers managed to put pressure on Bangladesh's top-order batsmen in the last match, and Matheesha Pathirana stepped up to wrap up the tail. To make things worse, the recent record in Lahore makes it evident that batting won't be a straightforward task 

  • Sep 03, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG eye redemption

    It wasn't a particularly one-sided series, hence the failure to register a single win against Pakistan must have frustrated the Afghanistan camp, as the side succumbed to a 0-3 loss. The Afghanistan side had qualified for the Super Fours in the previous edition, but in the fifty-over format, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side still has a lot to prove

  • Sep 03, 2023 12:06 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Must-win game for Bangladesh

    Coming on the back of a five-wicket loss, Bangladesh now face a must-win situation; a loss will knock them out of the tournament. Interestingly, Bangladesh were in a similar position in the last year's Asia Cup as well – played in T20 format – and had failed to make it out of the group stage

  • Sep 03, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 in Asia Cup 2023, as Bangladesh face a must-win situation in their final Group B match against Afghanistan. The side had faced a five-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in their opener in the tournament.

Topics
bangladesh cricket afghanistan asia cup + 1 more

Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain, dies after long battle with cancer

cricket
Published on Sep 03, 2023 11:55 AM IST

Zimbabwe's former captain Heath Streak has passed away at the age of 49.

Heath Streak passed away in the early morning hours of September 3(Zimbabwe Cricket/Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: The Shakib Al Hasan-led BAN will meet AFG in its final match of Group B in Lahore.

cricket
Published on Sep 03, 2023 11:43 AM IST
ByRishabh Gupta

'Rohit, Kohli being dismissed early was the best thing that happened to India'

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were back in the hut within the first seven overs during the Asia Cup 2023 game against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed by Shaheen Afridi in the bowler's opening spell(AP)
cricket
Published on Sep 03, 2023 11:18 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Najam Sethi drops ‘IPL’ bombshell after rain in IND-PAK game: ‘Poor excuses’

The former PCB chair made a rather explosive remark after the India-Pakistan game was abandonded due to incessant rain in Kandy.

Covers seen on the pitch as rain interrupted play during the match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 (ICC Twitter)
cricket
Published on Sep 03, 2023 10:32 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Don't think Rohit is able to read or understand Shaheen': Akhtar's fierce rant

Shoaib Akhtar didn't mince his words as he talked about Rohit's dismissal against Shaheen Afridi during the Asia Cup game on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma (L) is dismissed by Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup 2023; Shoaib Akhtar(AP/YouTube)
cricket
Published on Sep 03, 2023 09:17 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ex-Pakistan PM takes indirect swipe at Rohit, Kohli while praising Shaheen

Shehbaz Sharif was mighty impressed by Shaheen's spell. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the left-arm pacer.

Shehbaz Sharif started trend while praising Shaheen Afridi
cricket
Updated on Sep 03, 2023 10:55 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Hardik owns Rauf with perfect revenge after aggressive send-off to Kishan

Hardik Pandya dished out the perfect revenge after Haris Rauf gave Ishan Kishan an aggressive send off during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match.

Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates the wicket of India's Ishan Kishan.(ANI )
cricket
Updated on Sep 03, 2023 07:47 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Had Kohli, Rohit made those runs...?': Gambhir shuts Kaif over Ishan vs Rahul

So intense has the debate already turned that former India cricketers in Gautam Gambhir and Mohammad Kaif had n heated exchange on live TV.

Gautam Gambhir and Mohammad Kaif give their verdict on KL Rahul vs Ishan Kishan for ICC ODI World Cup
cricket
Updated on Sep 03, 2023 08:50 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

How can India still qualify for Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours after Pakistan washout

India were all out for 266 runs and it looked a thriller was on hand in Pallekele but rain didn't allow a single ball to be bowled in Pakistan's innings.

India face Nepal in their next match on Monday. (AFP)
cricket
Updated on Sep 03, 2023 06:56 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Asia Cup: Ishan, Hardik win a battle before rain intervenes

Both hit fifties and raise a big partnership after Pakistan pacers rattle the Indian top order, but weather forces the game to be abandoned at Pallekele

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya put up 138 runs for the fifth wicket. (ICC Twitter)
cricket
Updated on Sep 03, 2023 07:56 AM IST
BySomshuvra Laha

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch in USA

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming: All you need to know about match timing in USA and live streaming details

Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan(AFP)
cricket
Published on Sep 02, 2023 11:55 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Asia Cup: Shaheen Afridi keeps rattling India's top like only he can

The Pakistan pace spearhead produced two magical deliveries to dismiss Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Asia Cup tie at Pallekele on Saturday.

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Hardik Pandya (not pictured) during the Asia Cup 2023 ODI match at Pallekele(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Sep 03, 2023 07:58 AM IST
BySomshuvra Laha

Pakistan through to Super Four of Asia Cup after rain washes out India contest

Persistent rain urged match officials to call off the game between India and Pakistan on Saturday, leaving both teams to share a point each.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, shakes hands with Indian captain Rohit Sharma after the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Saturday(AP)
cricket
Updated on Sep 02, 2023 10:25 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Gambhir's fresh attack on Kohli, calls him ‘casual’ for ‘nothing shot’ vs PAK

Gautam Gambhir slammed Virat Kohli for his indecisiveness against Shaheen Shah Afridi in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match in Pallekele.

Gautam Gambhir was not happy with Virat Kohli's dismissal
cricket
Updated on Sep 03, 2023 07:57 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Shaheen Afridi picks between his Kohli, Rohit dismissals in India Asia Cup tie

Shaheen, on Saturday, became the first bowler ever to dismiss Kohli and Rohit bowled in the same innings of an ODI match.

Shaheen Afridi has his say on his dismissals of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
cricket
Updated on Sep 03, 2023 07:58 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
